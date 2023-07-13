Headlines

Viral video: Youths go above and beyond to save dogs from deadly floodwaters

Youths risk their lives to save street dogs from being swept away in a devastating flood, capturing hearts with their courageous act of compassion.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 03:56 PM IST

New Delhi: In the past days, north India has experienced an unprecedented volume of rainfall, resulting from the convergence of a western disturbance and monsoonal winds. This unique combination has led to heavy and incessant rain across the region. Unfortunately, the consequences of this rain have been severe, causing multiple casualties in landslides and resulting in significant damage to properties and infrastructure. The devastating impact of the rainfall has been further exacerbated by the flooding of rivers, which has submerged villages, cities, and farmlands.

While the human toll of this natural disaster has been widely reported, it is important to acknowledge that animals have also been deeply affected. Disturbing images and videos have surfaced, illustrating the havoc and suffering caused by the rain and subsequent flooding in north India. Among these visuals, a recent video has captured the attention of viewers, showcasing the extraordinary bravery of two young individuals who risked their lives to rescue dogs from the treacherous floodwaters.

The video depicts a scene of a flooded road, with water currents running dangerously high. Amidst this tumultuous environment, a courageous youth fearlessly plunges into the rushing waters, compelled by the sight of a helpless creature being swept away by the force of the flood. Demonstrating solidarity and compassion, another young person quickly joins the rescue effort.

Undeterred by the risks they face, the first youth manages to save a street dog from the clutches of the torrent, while the second youth follows suit, successfully rescuing another stranded canine. These acts of heroism demonstrate not only the unwavering spirit of humanity but also the unyielding dedication to helping others, even in the most challenging circumstances.

The video, originally shared on Instagram by Viral Bhayani, has rapidly gained traction on various social media platforms, captivating the hearts and minds of countless viewers. The inspiring actions of these young rescuers have garnered widespread praise and gratitude from internet users, who have hailed their acts of humanity as shining examples of selflessness and compassion.

