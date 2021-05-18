Viral video: Youths do 'Nagin dance' as punishment for flouting COVID-19 lockdown rules in Rajasthan

Amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising number of cases, Rajasthan police adopted a unique method to teach a lesson to those who are flouting lockdown restrictions and are found roaming on the streets aimlessly

In a viral video doing the rounds on social media, two youths can be seen performing a 'Nagin' dance on the road, purportedly for flouting COVID-19 lockdown rules by roaming around.

According to IANS, the video is from the Jhalawar district of Rajasthan and police are reportedly punishing these boys for coming out of their houses without any reason. As two men are writhing in their snake-like moves, some policemen are seen shooting videos while others are asking the duo to continue with their dance.

#Watch: Two youths are seen doing a 'Nagin' dance on the road by the police in #Rajasthan, purportedly for flouting the #lockdown by roaming around, as per a viral video. pic.twitter.com/GnZGGFAyKw — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) May 16, 2021

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district a tehsildar in Debalpur punished the people roaming on the streets during the COVID-19 induced curfew by asking them to do frog jumps.

The district administration and the local police in Depalpur village of Indore took out the procession of some people for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

The procession was like a frog race as people were seen doing frog jumps on the road with drums being played.

(With IANS inputs)