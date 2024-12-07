The video has already garnered over 100k likes in just a few hours, with many netizens admiring the dancer's performance.

Dance, as a form of art, has always captivated millions. Whether it’s Western dance or classical steps, it has the power to energise anyone. Recently, a video of a woman dancing to the Bollywood song “Crazy Kiya Re” from Dhoom 2 has gone viral on social media.

The caption reads, “CRAZY KIYA RE... Made this piece enjoying every beat of this song” The video has already garnered over 100k likes in just a few hours, with many netizens admiring the dancer's performance.

The clip was posted by Kashu Budhani on Instagram. In the video, a young woman is seen dancing effortlessly alongside two boys, in what appears to be a dance studio. She is dressed in a blue velvety crop top and white baggy pants and her smooth, confident moves have captivated viewers.

The comments on the video include reactions like: “Justifying every beat,” “AM IN AWE OF YOUR CHOREOS,” “Blue never looked this hot,” “The trio we didn’t know we needed,” “ADDICTED TO THIS ONE AND HOW,” and “Her movesss mygodddd…”

"Crazy Kiya Re" is an iconic song from the 2006 film Dhoom 2, performed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.