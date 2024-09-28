Twitter
Mukesh Ambani boldly plays the Campa game, hard for Pepsi, Coca Cola to counter big move

'Uorfi toh faltu me badnaam hai': Bhumi Pednekar brutally trolled for her 'bottle' dress

This Indian billionaire gave Rs 17600000000000 in charity, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata

Viral video: Young girls' beautiful dance performance on 'Mahabharata' title song captures hearts, WATCH

Who is Aditya Rai, Aishwarya Rai's out-of-limelight brother whose wife is a social media influencer

Viral

Viral video: Young girls' beautiful dance performance on 'Mahabharata' title song captures hearts, WATCH

A video of a group of young girls delivering a powerful dance performance on the title song of 'Mahabharata' is getting viral.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 09:00 AM IST

Viral video: Young girls' beautiful dance performance on 'Mahabharata' title song captures hearts, WATCH
A grab of the viral video (Photo/Instagram)
A video of a group of young girls delivering a powerful dance performance on the title song of 'Mahabharata' has captured everyone's heart, with netizens gushing over the show. 

The video, shared by an Instagram user 'dance_esha_dance', has garnered seven million views so far. 

 

 

The video features the young talents, donned in red Anarkali Kurta, dancing beautifully on 'Mahabharata' title song at their school function. Their enchanting expressions are on another level. 

"Thanku for 7 million views. Hai Katha Sanngram Ki", the video was captioned. 

Several netizens took to Instagram and posted their views on the adorable video. 

"This is what we need", a user wrote. 

Another user commented, "Schools need to take notes". 

A third commented, "Feeling very Proud...Ahhaannn goosebump Moment". 

The title song of 'Mahabharata' TV serial, which aired on Star Plus, has a colossal fanbase in the country. Known for its powerful lyrics, the song is quite popular and widely celebrated. 

