We all have experienced those little moments of inconvenience while flying in an airplane. From toddlers crying to couples fighting, different people react differently when such a situation occurs. Recently, a video of a young girl singing “How Far I’ll Go,” from Disney’s hit animated movie Moana, received a similar reaction.

The clip shows a girl singing her heart out on a delayed Delta flight drew a mixed reaction from the co-passengers and the viewers online. The girl can be seen standing in the middle of the cabin and singing the song. Some passengers joined her and sang along, while some remained seated quietly at their respective places.

The video, shared by @whotfisjovana on X (formerly Twitter), has caught social media attention. ''This is actually my worst nightmare,'' the caption read.

This clip has garnered over 52.3 million views.

One user wrote, ''Oh, for crying out loud, they were on the ground for a two-hour delay. This child wanted to do something to cheer people up. It's cute and, more importantly, gave the other passengers a distraction from the boredom of sitting on the tarmac..''

Another user wrote, ''Am I the only one that enjoyed this? Relax twitter, it’s called celebrating life.''

A third user wrote, ''We all have different opinions on this, my opinion is to let kids be kids.''

Another user wrote, ''I don't see any thing wrong with this video. Cool kid showing her singing talent!.''

A user said, ''This is where society failed. No one told her to shut the fuck up and sit down.''

Another user added, ''one of the worst things you can do to a child is raise them to genuinely believe the whole world is begging for their talent.''

