Viral Video: Young girl nearly suffocates in crowded train coach, people laugh and make fun of her - WATCH

Viral: Outside the train, several people can be heard yelling with excitement and laughing, and instead of assisting her, they are filming her nightmare. The audience appears more amused than alarmed as she tries to breathe in the scorching heat.

Latest News

Pritam Saha

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 05:45 PM IST

Viral Video: Young girl nearly suffocates in crowded train coach, people laugh and make fun of her - WATCH
In an overcrowded train compartment, a young girl gasps for air while onlookers laugh at her; the video shocks the internet.

TRENDING NOW

Indian Railways Viral Video: A young girl is seen in obvious distress inside a packed passenger train in a disturbing video that has gone viral on social media. Instead of providing assistance, the onlookers mock and record her. The incident has provoked outrage and kick-started the conversation about passenger safety during the busiest travel seasons, even though its location and date have not been confirmed.

The girl is shown in the video sitting by the window of a second-class coach, clearly having trouble breathing in the stuffy atmosphere. She keeps trying to open the window for fresh air while she is surrounded by a sea of people crowded on the platform and inside the train. She tries to find relief at one point by splattering water on her face. Surprisingly, a number of people outside the train can be heard laughing, yelling with excitement, and filming her nightmare rather than helping her. As she struggles to breathe in the hot weather, the crowd seems more amused than alarmed.

With the caption, "A girl was nearly suffocated and stamped into a train coach, and she was running out of breath," the video was posted on X (formerly Twitter). She was being mocked and laughed at by the people on the platform. What is the term for such conduct?

The Ministry of Railways, Railway Seva, and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were all tagged in the post, which urged authorities to implement crowd-control measures during festivals. To avoid hazardous crowding, the user recommended placing CRPF officers at busy stations and enforcing access control. "With each festival, there is a spike in the number of people at train stations and those boarding trains without tickets. The trains are run by the mob. During the festival season, why can't we have access control to train stations, particularly at well-known stations that attract large crowds?" The post was read.

Railway Seva, the official rail user support account, responded to the widely shared video by saying, "We are concerned to see this. Please share details like place of incidence, date of incidence, and mobile no. so that we get it checked. For a prompt resolution, you can also voice your concerns directly on railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in."

No formal announcement regarding any action taken in the matter has been made as of yet. The footage has stoked public outrage over the absence of safety procedures and humane behavior during crowded travel, particularly during festive rushes, even though the precise circumstances are still unknown.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
