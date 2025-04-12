A viral video of a couple displaying intimate behaviour at Bengaluru’s Madavara Metro station has sparked outrage and raised concerns over public decency.

A video of a young couple displaying intimate behaviour at a Bengaluru metro station has gone viral, leading to widespread criticism and a heated debate online about public decency.

The incident reportedly took place at the Madavara Metro Station, where the couple was seen standing close to each other while waiting for the train. In the video, the boy can be seen inserting his hand inside the girl’s t-shirt, even as other passengers, including elderly people, were standing nearby. Their act, which many found inappropriate for a public place, has now become the centre of an online storm.

The clip was first shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user called Karnataka Portfolio, who captioned it:

"Is Bengaluru heading towards Delhi Metro culture??? Disturbing public behaviour at Namma Metro station raises questions about decency in Bengaluru."

The post strongly criticised the behaviour, stating, “Public spaces are meant for everyone, children, women, families, elders, and to see people treat them as private zones for intimate behaviour is both disrespectful and disgraceful.” It also added that this reflects a “growing lack of shame and decency” among some people who appear to have no concern for how their actions affect others.

The video drew a mixed response online. Many users supported the idea that public places should be safe and respectful, especially for families and senior citizens. They demanded that authorities take action to prevent such incidents from happening again.

However, others raised privacy concerns. Some netizens felt the video should not have been uploaded online without blurring the faces of those involved.

One user commented, “They should be educated about public behaviour, not publicly shamed like this.” Another added, “Posting such videos does more harm than good—it turns a learning moment into public embarrassment.”

As the debate continues, the incident highlights a growing discussion in India about where to draw the line between affection and public indecency—and how we can create more respectful public spaces for everyone.