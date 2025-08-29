Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Viral video: Yo Yo Honey Singh shares meal with underprivileged outside Noida metro station, netizens say 'true gentleman'

In the viral video, the musician is seen feeding underprivileged children at the Electronic City metro station in Sector 63, Noida.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 10:09 PM IST

Viral video: Yo Yo Honey Singh shares meal with underprivileged outside Noida metro station, netizens say 'true gentleman'
In an act of kindness, rapper Honey Singh, popularly known by his stage name 'Yo Yo Honey Singh', was caught on camera sharing a meal with children outside a metro station in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Honey Singh fed underprivileged children in Noida

In the viral video, the musician is seen feeding underprivileged children at the Electronic City metro station in Sector 63, Noida. Dressed in a white T-shirt and grey casual pants, Singh is seen sitting on the pavement with the children and feeding them. The heartwarming scene drew a huge crowd of onlookers and fans, many of whom were recording the incident on their phones.

Watch the viral video

 

 

Social media reactions

One user wrote, ''Keep shining bright.'' Another user said, ''He was never the bad one as people portrayed him to be.'' A third user commented, ''As you grow ... U actually grow.'' Another user wrote, ''That's why we call him a true gentleman.''

 

Honey Singh was recently summoned by the Punjab State Women's Commission

Singh was recently summoned by the Punjab State Women's Commission for using objectionable and vulgar lyrics in his songs. He was criticised for his song 'Millionaire' from his comeback album 'Glory', which is due in 2024. The commission initiated parallel proceedings against him and sent a letter to the Punjab Police chief urging a thorough investigation.

Work front

Singh was recently seen in the Punjabi film "Ik Kudi" alongside actor Shehnaaz Gill.

