A video of a woman, apparently of Indian origin, has been doing the rounds on social media in which she can be seen eating with bare hands while speaking on the phone aboard the London Tube -- a rapid rail system in England's capital city. The viral clip has sparked a debate online, with many slamming the woman for her act even as some came to her defence.

What happens in the clip?

In the viral video, the woman is seen eating a rice dish from a plate kept on her lap, which some said was biryani. She continues eating and talking on the phone through the short clip. A packet is placed on the seat beside her, apparently her food bag. The incident took place in London Docklands, an X user claimed.

You can watch the viral video here:

How did people react?

Many people have posted their reactions to the viral video, with the discourse turning into a cultural debate. "So this is London tube, the new trend of eating biryani with bare hands is the next sensation," a user wrote on X. "Health and hygiene are no longer revered in the UK," commented another.

"It’s weird enough to eat food like that with your hands. But why do they always play with it between mouthfuls, too?”

Some called it 'harmless tradition'

Other users termed the criticism as discriminatory and came out in the woman's support. "How do people eat burgers and chips on a train… thought they also used their hands. Same with kebabs, chicken, etc. Not sure why you object to a brown woman and not everyone else eating in the same manner," a user said.

"I hope she enjoyed it. It looks good. Multi-tasking on the commute, eating and chatting with a friend. Winning," read another comment.

"Plenty of Brits eat chips or sandwiches on trains, no one bats an eye. But an Indian woman eating rice with her hand? Suddenly, it's a crisis. Meanwhile London Tube at night looks like a drug den. Funny how harmless traditions bother people more than actual public safety issues," yet another user opined.

Is eating, drinking allowed on London Tube?

As per London.gov.uk, eating and drinking are allowed on the London Tube. However, the authorities "take active steps to encourage customers to eat and drink responsibly; for example, recent campaigns have asked customers not to eat foods with strong odour and not to leave litter," according to an official statement on the website.