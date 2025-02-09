A viral video shows a woman standing on a train's toilet seat while recording herself, with two friends beside her in the cramped space.

A video of three women travelling to the Maha Kumbh Mela by squeezing into a train toilet has gone viral, leaving the internet shocked and angry. The clip has raised concerns about overcrowding in trains and the lack of civic sense.

In the video, a young woman films herself standing on the toilet seat while her two friends stand beside her in the cramped space. She jokes, "Guys, we are in the train toilet and going to the Kumbh Mela," and warns a friend not to open the door, hinting at a crowd outside.

While the women found it funny, social media users reacted with outrage. Many criticised them for blocking the toilet and making travel difficult for other passengers. One user wrote, "Is this a joke? People are struggling to travel, and they are treating it like a game." Others tagged railway authorities, demanding action.

With trains packed due to the huge number of devotees heading to Prayagraj, this video has sparked debate on whether such behaviour should be punished. Indian Railways has not commented yet, but the incident has raised questions about better transport arrangements for large gatherings like the Maha Kumbh Mela.

