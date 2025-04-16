A video posted by @billu_sanda_7011 on Instagram, shows a group of women gathered inside a Delhi Metro train and began singing bhajans, accompanied by a dholak and manjira.

The Delhi Metro has recently been the scene of various unexpected events, including altercations and impromptu dance and singing performances. However, a recent incident drew particular attention.

A group of women gathered inside a Delhi Metro train and began singing bhajans, accompanied by a dholak and manjira. A video of this unusual event, posted on the Instagram account @billu_sanda_7011, shows the women seated on the floor and seats of the metro, participating in bhajan-kirtan.

In the viral video, some women are seen wearing dupattas with religious motifs, while others are playing dholak and manjira. The surrounding passengers appear surprised by the unexpected spiritual display.

Eventually, CISF personnel intervened to halt the performance, prompting the women to express their apologies by holding their ears.

The video has gained considerable attention, accumulating 2.6 million views and numerous comments. This video has left netizens divided as some viewers appreciating the display of faith, while others criticised the choice of venue for such activities. One commenter humorously remarked they got to see an entire concert for a mere Rs 30 ticket.

Another said, "Devotion towards God is good and following culture is also good but unnecessary devotion is not good as God also needs some respect."

"This is not a place for all these things basic etiquette should be there," wrote a third user.