Viral video: Women's spectacular garba performance on jeeps and bikes amazes internet

In a captivating display of tradition and skill, women in Gujarat's Rajkot have taken garba, a traditional dance form, to new heights during Navratri.

As the joyous spirit of Navratri sweeps across India, a truly extraordinary spectacle from Rajkot, Gujarat, has garnered significant attention online. A viral video showcases women performing a captivating version of garba, a traditional Gujarati dance form, which has enthralled viewers. Adorned in vibrant 'chaniya choli' outfits, these women executed the intricate 'talwar ras,' a sword-wielding performance, all while riding bikes, scooters, and jeeps.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Women in Rajkot perform 'Garba' on motorcycles and cars with swords in their hands, on the third of #Navratri (17.10) pic.twitter.com/AhbuiAwI7Y — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2023

This exceptional garba event unfolded on the third day of Navaratri at the majestic Rajvi Palace in Rajkot, as reported by the reputable news agency ANI. The video provides a glimpse of women entering the venue, brandishing swords with grace, and swirling them in the air as they navigated Royal Enfield bikes and Land Rovers. Subsequently, a group of women took to scooters, with their passengers standing on the seats while also wielding swords.

In a celebration of tradition and festivity, the vehicles used in this remarkable performance were adorned with vibrant garlands. Towards the end of the video, six additional women were spotted atop a Land Rover, masterfully wielding swords, while the female driver continued to circulate the ground.

The video, initially shared by ANI on an unspecified online platform, has received a staggering 367,000 views, reflecting the widespread admiration for these talented women and their captivating performance.

Social media users have flooded the comments section with expressions of admiration and awe. One user enthusiastically wrote, "Wow, this is so impressive!" Another took pride in their culture, exclaiming, "Proud of our rich cultural heritage." A third viewer shared their excitement, stating, "This performance gave me goosebumps for sure!"