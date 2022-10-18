Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral video: Women fight in Mumbai local train, lick each other's hair

The fight between the three passengers broke out over a seat on the Mumbai local train.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 03:05 PM IST

Viral video: Women fight in Mumbai local train, lick each other's hair
Representational image
On social media, a video of three women arguing in the ladies coach of a local train in Mumbai has gone viral. This 31-second video was posted on Twitter by the Roads of Mumbai page. More than 5 lakh people have watched the video, and over 840 people have retweeted it.
 
In the viral video, three women in a bogie packed with passengers are seen fighting among themselves and pulling each other's hair. It is seen in the video that a girl angrily licks the middle-aged woman and starts dragging her to death.Meanwhile, a third woman joins in and she starts beating the girl. 

The passengers on the train come to the rescue, but the fight does not take the name of stopping. A female passenger can be heard saying, 'Come on Auntie!'... In the midst of the fight, other women rise from their seats and defend themselves.At the same time, some passengers start recording the video of this fight. After a while the matter seems to be calming down.  (Also Read: IAS Athar Aamir Khan shares new picture with wife Mehreen Qazi after marriage)

Social media users strongly condemned the incident. One person wrote that it does not suit in a civilised society.Many people have demanded strict action from the railway administration on this. It is known that even a few days ago there was a fight between women in a Mumbai local train.In the viral video, women were seen attacking each other and pulling hair.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Saawan, Sanam Bewafa, Chaand Kaa Tukdaa: Hit films of late filmmaker Sawan Kumar Tak
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Save up to 57% on THESE Samsung smartphones; check offers
These banks offer highest interest rate on tax saving FDs
Amid Kamaal R Khan's arrest, here are 6 controversial statements made by self-proclaimed critic
Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari sizzles in blue dress, Yami Gautam visits Baglamukhi temple with Aditya Dhar
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mumbai Airport to be shut for six hours on October 18, check timings here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.