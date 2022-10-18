Viral video: Women fight in Mumbai local train, lick each other's hair

Representational image

On social media, a video of three women arguing in the ladies coach of a local train in Mumbai has gone viral. This 31-second video was posted on Twitter by the Roads of Mumbai page. More than 5 lakh people have watched the video, and over 840 people have retweeted it.

In the viral video, three women in a bogie packed with passengers are seen fighting among themselves and pulling each other's hair. It is seen in the video that a girl angrily licks the middle-aged woman and starts dragging her to death.Meanwhile, a third woman joins in and she starts beating the girl.

Spirit of Mumbai - Part 4pic.twitter.com/CoyXl8TrPq — Roads of Mumbai October 16, 2022

The passengers on the train come to the rescue, but the fight does not take the name of stopping. A female passenger can be heard saying, 'Come on Auntie!'... In the midst of the fight, other women rise from their seats and defend themselves.At the same time, some passengers start recording the video of this fight. After a while the matter seems to be calming down.