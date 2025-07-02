Viral Video: Women fight, bite, abuse each other in Mumbai local train, WATCH

A fierce fight broke out between women in a Mumbai local train's first-class compartment, involving punches, hair-pulling, and even biting, causing chaos onboard.

A shocking incident took place inside the women’s first-class compartment of a Mumbai local train on Wednesday, when a fight broke out between two female passengers. The train was travelling from Karjat in Maharashtra’s Raigad district towards Mumbai when the chaos unfolded. The trouble began when one woman accused another of elbowing her while trying to board the train first. What started as a verbal argument quickly turned into a physical fight. The scene became extremely chaotic as both women began shouting, hitting each other, and pulling each other's hair.

A fellow passenger recorded the incident on video, which shows the two women fighting while others in the compartment tried to separate them. However, even those who stepped in to stop the scuffle ended up getting caught in the middle, as they were also attacked. Within minutes, the situation spiralled out of control. Eyewitnesses said that the coach was already overcrowded, and the mood among passengers was tense. The argument and fight only made matters worse. As more women got involved, the situation became even more difficult to manage. One woman even went as far as biting another woman’s hand during the fight.

The incident reportedly occurred between Vikhroli and Ghatkopar stations, both located on Mumbai’s Central Railway line.

Passengers quickly informed the railway police about the disturbance. However, several women later complained that even after the police arrived at the scene, they did not take proper action to resolve the matter or punish those involved.

Many passengers expressed frustration over the poor handling of the situation by the authorities. They said that fights like these not only create panic but also raise serious safety concerns, especially in crowded compartments.

The railway authorities are now being urged to take strict action and improve security measures inside women’s compartments to avoid such incidents in the future.