Viral video: Woman worships labubu doll thinking it’s Chinese god, netizens say 'this is last generation of...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi: Humayun's Tomb complex dome collapses, at least 8 feared trapped

From Eden Gardens to PM Modi's residence: Full schedule of Lionel Messi's historic 'GOAT tour of India 2025' revealed

Meet man with Rs 31554 crore net worth, who operates India's largest airport, now set to develop cargo city in...; he is...

Meet Indian genius, who cracked IIT-JEE at 12, became India’s youngest IITian, completed PhD at 24, got job at Apple, he is now…

Will Artificial Intelligence wipe out humanity? Godfather of AI Geoffrey Hinton warns...

IPL 2026 trade: How Jos Buttler’s exit triggered rift between Sanju Samson and Rajasthan Royals?

'Bucket list accomplished': Mumbai woman sings ‘Chaahun Main Ya Naa’ in front of Aditya Roy Kapur, WATCH

MS Dhoni nearly ended THIS former Indian opener's ODI career in 2008, his name is...

Trump Putin meeting: Heavy security arrangements at historic Alaska summit, check key details

Will Cristiano Ronaldo make India appearance? AFC Champions League draw pits Al Nassr against FC Goa

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi: Humayun's Tomb complex dome collapses, at least 8 feared trapped

Delhi: Humayun's Tomb complex dome collapses, 8 feared trapped

From Eden Gardens to PM Modi's residence: Full schedule of Lionel Messi's historic 'GOAT tour of India 2025' revealed

From Eden Gardens to PM Modi's residence: Full schedule of Lionel Messi's histor

Meet man with Rs 31554 crore net worth, who operates India's largest airport, now set to develop cargo city in...; he is...

Meet man with Rs 31554 crore net worth, who operates India's largest airport

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb

Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot

From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15

Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day

HomeViral

VIRAL

Viral video: Woman worships labubu doll thinking it’s Chinese god, netizens say 'this is last generation of...'

The Labubu doll went viral in May after several celebrities, including actor Ananya Panday, were spotted carrying it.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 04:20 PM IST

Viral video: Woman worships labubu doll thinking it’s Chinese god, netizens say 'this is last generation of...'

TRENDING NOW

A video of an Indian woman worshipping a Labubu doll as a “Chinese God” has gone viral on social media.

Labubu is a mischievous monster doll from the collectible art toy world, often seen with exaggerated ears, a toothy smile and whimsical expressions.

In the video, a voice in the background asks the woman, dressed in a salwar kameez and holding the doll, “Kaun hai ye?” She replies, “China ke God”, and then places the doll in her shrine and is seen performing a small puja.

At one point, a man sitting nearby even touches the doll's feet to seek its blessings. The woman also says, “Ram Ram Ji.”

The video, shared by X Account Oppressor, is captioned: “An Indian girl told her mother that Labubu is a Chinese god. As soon as she heard this, she started worshipping Labubu. Jai Labubu.”

Watch the video here:

 

 

As the video went viral, social media users shared their opinions. One user said, "This is literally how religions start. Someone makes something up, someone believes it, and suddenly we're all worshipping 33,000 gods."

Another commented, "This is the last generation of innocence." A user said, "Never miss a chance to resort to idol worship."

The Labubu doll went viral in May after several celebrities, including actor Ananya Panday, were spotted carrying it.

Also read:17-year-old American teen's soulful rendition of Indian National Anthem goes viral on Independence Day, netizens feel 'proud' of him

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
"If things don't go well...'': US warns of more tariffs on India if Trump-Putin Alaska talks fail
"If things don't go well...'': US warns of more tariffs on India if Trump-Putin
John Abraham urges Chief Justice to review stray dog order in Delhi-NCR: ‘Neither practical nor…’
John Abraham urges Chief Justice to review stray dog order in Delhi-NCR
What is PM SVANidhi scheme? How is it big boost for street vendors? Check eligibility, benefits and steps to apply
What is PM SVANidhi scheme? How is it big boost for street vendors? Check eligib
Meet Saaniya Chandhok, fiancée of Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar, she is granddaughter of...
Meet Saaniya Chandhok, fiancée of Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar
Kishtwar cloudburst: Death toll rises to 46 in J-K cloudburst, 167 rescued
Kishtwar cloudburst: Death toll rises to 46 in J-K cloudburst, 167 rescued
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on Au
Independence Day 2025: 10 patriotic films every Indian must-watch on August 15
Independence Day 2025: 10 patriotic films every Indian must-watch on August 15
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE