Viral video: Woman worships labubu doll thinking it’s Chinese god, netizens say 'this is last generation of...'

The Labubu doll went viral in May after several celebrities, including actor Ananya Panday, were spotted carrying it.

A video of an Indian woman worshipping a Labubu doll as a “Chinese God” has gone viral on social media.

Labubu is a mischievous monster doll from the collectible art toy world, often seen with exaggerated ears, a toothy smile and whimsical expressions.

In the video, a voice in the background asks the woman, dressed in a salwar kameez and holding the doll, “Kaun hai ye?” She replies, “China ke God”, and then places the doll in her shrine and is seen performing a small puja.

At one point, a man sitting nearby even touches the doll's feet to seek its blessings. The woman also says, “Ram Ram Ji.”

The video, shared by X Account Oppressor, is captioned: “An Indian girl told her mother that Labubu is a Chinese god. As soon as she heard this, she started worshipping Labubu. Jai Labubu.”



As the video went viral, social media users shared their opinions. One user said, "This is literally how religions start. Someone makes something up, someone believes it, and suddenly we're all worshipping 33,000 gods."

Another commented, "This is the last generation of innocence." A user said, "Never miss a chance to resort to idol worship."

