Viral video: Woman who married herself celebrates joyous first wedding anniversary

screengrab

New Delhi: Kshama Bindu gained significant attention a year ago when she made the unconventional decision to marry herself, becoming India's pioneer in sologamy or self-marriage. Hailing from Gujarat, she performed the 'saat phere' ceremony and adorned her forehead with sindoor, symbolizing her commitment to herself. Now, once again, Kshama is capturing headlines, this time with a recent video she shared on Instagram, celebrating her first wedding anniversary.

In a recent Instagram post, Kshama delightedly shared a video montage showcasing her joyful and fulfilling married life. Accompanying the video, she wrote, "Happy 1st Anniversary," expressing her excitement and celebrating the milestone.

Kshama's celebration of her self-marriage anniversary has garnered attention and intrigue, as it challenges societal norms and perceptions surrounding marriage. Her bold decision to marry herself continues to spark conversations about self-love, independence, and personal fulfillment.

Through her posts on social media, Kshama is sharing her unique journey and inspiring others to embrace self-acceptance and prioritize their own happiness. Her celebration of self-marriage serves as a powerful reminder that one's relationship with oneself is equally significant and deserving of recognition and celebration.

As Kshama continues to make headlines with her bold choices, she stands as a symbol of empowerment and a beacon of self-love, encouraging individuals to prioritize their own well-being and happiness in their lives.

Kshama Bindu's post celebrating her first wedding anniversary has received a positive response from her followers, amassing over 1.8k likes and numerous comments. Many people took the opportunity to express their admiration and extend their well-wishes for her future.

One user conveyed their pride in Kshama's journey, commenting, "Proud of you."

Another individual simply expressed their greetings with a heartfelt message, saying, "Happy anniversary."

The comments from her followers demonstrate the encouragement and positive energy surrounding Kshama's journey. They reflect an acknowledgment of her courage and determination to follow her own path, inspiring others to embrace self-love and celebrate personal milestones.