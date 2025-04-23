UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024 results declared with 1,009 candidates selected, including viral achiever Poorva Choudhary and topper Shakti Dubey.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2024 on Tuesday, bringing joy to thousands of aspiring civil servants across the country. A total of 1,009 candidates have successfully cleared the final stage of the exam and have been recommended for various prestigious services like the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS).

Among the selected candidates, 725 are men and 284 are women. The Civil Services Examination is one of the toughest competitive exams in the world, known for its low selection rate of just around 0.2%. The exam takes place in three stages, Preliminary, Main, and Interview, and tests a candidate's knowledge, personality, and dedication.

One of the most heartwarming moments from this year’s result announcement came from Poorva Choudhary, who secured All India Rank 533. Her sister, Navya Saharan, shared a video on Instagram to celebrate her achievement, which quickly went viral, gathering over 2 million views. The video featured happy moments from Poorva’s UPSC journey, including a picture taken in front of the UPSC office, most likely on the day of her interview.

The caption on the video read, “Cleared UPSC… while serving this face card,” with Navya humorously adding, “Sibling goals? One cracked the most difficult exam in our country. The other’s writing this caption!!!”

On her own Instagram page, Poorva Choudhary wrote a heartfelt note: “A little something happened today. A little flex—loaded with sabr, sealed with shukrana and lots of duas. The day was kind.”

The Preliminary exam was held on June 16, 2024, with 9.92 lakh candidates applying and 5.83 lakh actually appearing. This year’s topper, Shakti Dubey, advised future aspirants to remain committed but to also prioritize their mental health. He reminded everyone that no exam is bigger than one’s peace and well-being.

The results have brought celebration, pride, and inspiration to thousands of families, reaffirming the UPSC journey as one of the most rewarding and life-changing experiences in India.