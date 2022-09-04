Search icon
Viral video of woman walking upside down inside swimming pool leaves netizens stunned

The viral video has garnered more than 1.8 million likes on Instagram. The woman is a four-time world champion in synchronized swimming.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 09:35 AM IST

Photo: (Instagram/kristimakusha)

A video is going viral on social media wherein a woman can be seen performing a catwalk upside down inside a swimming pool. The video has left netizens stunned and they have left heartfelt remarks in the comment section and praised the woman.

The video has been shared on Instagram by a user name Kristina Makushenko who is from the US. The video was originally shared in July 2022 but is gaining traction now.

"The Devil Wears Prada. You can also ROTATE your phone for a better angle," Makushenko captioned the video. It shows her doing a catwalk upside down in a synchronized and graceful way under the surface of the water.

The woman tip-toes wearing heels underwater and then flips herself 180 degrees to pick up the Prada bag lying on the pool's surface.

Watch the viral video here:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kristina Makushenko (@kristimakusha)

 

The video has more than 1.8 million likes on Instagram. The woman's bio reads that she is a four-time world champion in synchronized swimming. Makushenko has more than six lakh followers. 

"You are sooo gooood. You kept me wondering how do you do what you did in the water," one user wrote. Another said, "Casually strolling in Prada under water."

"How is there zero movement of the water when you move your arms and legs? That's quite incredible," commented a third user.

