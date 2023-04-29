Viral video: Woman tries to tease elephant with banana, angry jumbo gives befitting response

screengrab

New Delhi: Despite their immense size, elephants are among the most sociable animals in the wild. However, humans should never approach wild animals too closely in order to avoid unsafe circumstances.

People are routinely spotted mocking and taunting animals for cheap enjoyment, completely unaware of the potentially fatal implications of their acts. And this video shared by his Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter is proof. It depicts a massive elephant with tusks attacking a girl who was attempting to tease the animal with bananas.

Watch the video here:

You can’t fool an elephant even though he is tamed. They are one of the most intelligent animals to be in captivity. pic.twitter.com/rQXS6KYskN — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) April 27, 2023

The video begins with a woman standing among dense shrubs attempting to entice an elephant outside. The woman picks one banana from the bunch in her hand and waves it in front of the elephant. She takes the fruit closer to the tusker's mouth at a time, and as the animal tries to bite, she rapidly draws her hands back. The elephant became irritated after doing the same thing over and over again.



The second woman filming the video could be heard saying, "What's up buddy?" after the elephant was partially out of the bushes. The elephant quickly lost its cool, likely knowing that the two women were merely fooling around and had no intention of giving it the banana. The elephant swung its trunk strongly at the woman holding the bananas, knocking her off the ground with a powerful blow.

Shocked by the abrupt attack, the other woman cried in terror, apparently attempting to flee the enraged elephant. The disturbing footage quickly drew the attention of social media users, who pointed out that it was entirely the woman's fault.

The video went viral for obvious reasons and it triggered an array of reactions from netizens.

Have a look here:

One should never take wild animals for granted. Respect their presence. That is all that needs to be done. — Sonali Das (@SonaliD82403754) April 27, 2023

Elephants are the most dangerous thing in the Indian jungle, when you calculate their spread/numbers/intelligence/strength. I always roam in and around jungle, and these are the ones i keep an eye for..

And always stay at least a 100 meters from them when and if i see them. — Saikat Bhowmik (@saiko4u) April 27, 2023