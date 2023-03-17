Search icon
Viral video: Woman travels with her pet dog on train, Railway Minister reacts

The footage depicts a woman sleeping with her pet dog on a berth. She takes off the blanket to show her doggie loving the train ride.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 02:27 PM IST

New Delhi: People who adore dogs and keep them as pets enjoy their company greatly. They even enjoy taking their dogs on vacation with them. It's fun to watch videos of dogs traveling with their owners because they make excellent traveling companions. Now, however, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently responded to a video of a lady riding a train with her pet dog. The video was initially posted on Instagram by the account thepawfectzazu, which is dedicated to Zorawar, a Labrador dog. The clip, which was posted in February, had 27 million views before it was shared on Twitter.

The footage depicts a woman sleeping with her pet dog on a berth. She takes off the blanket to show her doggie loving the train ride. Vaishnaw took to his official Twitter handle and retweeted the clip. He wrote, “Indian Railways at your service 24×7.”

The video went insanely viral on social media and garnered several reactions. Take a look few of them here:

What are your thoughts on travelling with your pet dog?

