Viral video: Woman stops unmanned truck just in time, internet hails her heroic act

A woman’s quick thinking saved the day when she stopped a runaway truck in a dramatic CCTV-captured incident.

In a stunning display of quick thinking and bravery, a woman’s swift actions prevented what could have been a catastrophic accident involving a runaway truck. Captured on CCTV, the dramatic moment has taken social media by storm, with many hailing her as a hero for her fearless intervention.

Brave Girl Jumps onto Moving Truck to Pull Handbrake pic.twitter.com/c40pbZTorT — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 5, 2024

The incident unfolded as an unmanned truck began to roll forward, apparently due to a released handbrake. Sensing the imminent danger, the woman immediately sprang into action. She raced towards the moving vehicle, climbed into the driver’s seat, and expertly pulled the handbrake, bringing the truck to a halt just in the nick of time. While two other men were also seen attempting to stop the truck manually, it was her quick intervention that ultimately saved the day.

The video, shared widely on August 5, has since garnered over 9.5 lakh views. Social media users flooded the comment section with praise, applauding the woman’s courage and presence of mind.

One user marveled, “Jumping onto a moving truck to pull the handbrake—impressive!” Another added, “Presence of mind and agility!! Sigma female.”

Another viewer commented, “This is the identity of brave people—they are prepared for every situation.”

The accolades continued, with remarks like “Presence of mind….at its peak!” and “Brave girl.” One person even humorously pointed out, “The dude in the back was trying to stop it by brute force?”