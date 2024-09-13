Viral video: Woman spots python near her newborn's hammock, what happened next will shake you to the core! WATCH

A video of a woman spotting a giant python near her baby's hammock has gone viral on social media.

A spine-chilling video of an Australian woman spotting a giant python near her newborn baby's hammock has gone viral on social media, which has shaken the netizens to the core.

In the viral clip, the woman is seen lying beside her infant in a hammock. After she wakes up to check up on her baby, she is seen slowly rocking the hammock. Next, the woman spots a huge python, that was repeatedly raising its head while inching towards the hammock.

However, what further prompted netizens to laud the woman was her presence of mind and bravery. Soon after spotting the snake, she first screamed in panic. Later, she pulled the hammock towards her, lifted the baby and fled away from the spot.

The viral video, shared by a username under the name ba_plain_ba, has been viewed by over 20 lakh people on Instagram.

Several people took to Instagram to comment on the scary video. While many said that the couldn't spot the snake at first, several others have heaped praise on the woman.

"Has someone invented a way to prevent snakes entering an open door? Imagine if she had been laying still on the floor, that python could have caught and swaloowed her", a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "I would've died".

A third hilariously commented, "Snake showed up for the baby-sitting job".

Notably, it is not uncommon is Australia to have encounter with deadly animals. Stories of people spotting pythons, large spiders or magpies often find their room in the headlines.