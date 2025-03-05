The singer who is half-Indian and half-Swiss did the feat to honour her cultural roots in a fusion music video. While shooting for her upcoming album Fire in Delhi, she mixed her Indian culture’s bridal look with the background of the Alps.

BombayMami, an Indo-Swiss musician who has amazed the netizens with her snowboarding videos has gone viral on the internet. She posted a video of herself snowboarding on the Swiss Alps while wearing a lehenga, a bright coloured with heavy embroidery giving an Indian bride look. Many internet users have compared it to the bridal costume as well.

The singer who is half-Indian and half-Swiss did the feat to honour her cultural roots in a fusion music video. While shooting for her upcoming album Fire in Delhi, she mixed her Indian culture’s bridal look with the background of the Alps. Her music video challenges the conventional barriers of culture, genre, fashion, and viral content.

The viral video captures the singer skiing in style, adorned in a vibrant red lehenga with intricate embroidery, paired with opulent gold jewelry, including necklaces, bangles, and a nose ring, and finished with a dupatta draped elegantly over her hair. In her Instagarm post she urges viewers to watch the music video and even share it with their parents, uncles and aunts.

In the video, BombayMami steers the snowy land, traversing effortlessly down the mountain, while her dupatta is flowing in a dramatic way, which creates an unconventional scene in such a landscape. The video that promotes unconventional thinking and breaking barriers looks striking and has garnered over 3.2 million views, 179k likes, and nearly 3,000 comments. Social media users have not missed to notice her fearless style and flowy hair that makes her persona more confident.

Social media reactions

The video has been going heavily viral on Instagram, which even made Indian singer Sid Sriram react to it. He called it “crazy”. British comedian Asim C also noticed the video and was awed, he wrote “Wow.”

Many social media users were left speechless, with some simply expressing their amazement, “dayummmmmm”. “Howwww? Was this really one continuous shot of you actually snowboarding in a lengha while giving full expressions??? What camera and equipment was following you? It’s all so smooth/ intriguing,” one wrote.

“It's the fact that you're going at FULL SPEED,” an Instagram user gushed, as another commented, “Loving the visuals and snowboarding skills!! We must also appreciate the camera work!”

A viewer called it, “The best content on my feed in a long time l. Maybe ever?”

BombayMami also shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) Reel on Instagram, giving a glimpse into the immense effort and bravery that goes into producing such groundbreaking and memorable content.