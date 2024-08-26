Twitter
Viral video: Woman smiles after crushing 2 people under SUV, WATCH

In the footage, the woman appears dazed yet smiling, standing among a large crowd

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

Viral video: Woman smiles after crushing 2 people under SUV, WATCH
    A tragic accident on Karachi’s Karsaz Road on August 19 has sparked outrage across Pakistan. Natasha Danish, wife of prominent businessman Danish Iqbal, is accused of recklessly driving her Toyota Land Cruiser, which led to the death of two people. Videos from the scene, widely shared online, have only added to the public’s anger.

    In the footage, Natasha appears dazed yet smiling, standing among a large crowd. According to reports, Natasha’s SUV hit a motorcycle while she was attempting to turn. The vehicle then struck two more motorcycles before overturning and colliding with a parked car. The accident claimed the lives of a father and his daughter and left at least three others injured.

    Witnesses prevented Natasha from fleeing the scene. Initial reports suggested that she might have been intoxicated at the time of the crash, but this has not been confirmed. The public’s outrage grew further after videos emerged showing Natasha smiling and seemingly unremorseful, even issuing threats. In one video, she is heard saying, “Tum mere baap ko nahi jantay (you don’t know who my father is),” while being protected by rangers from an angry crowd.

    Criticism has also been directed at the police for not producing Natasha in court. Her lawyer, Amir Mansub, claimed that Natasha’s mental health was unstable and that she was receiving treatment at Jinnah hospital. However, according to MM News, hospital records show that Natasha was discharged as fit after medical evaluations, with doctors concluding that no immediate psychiatric intervention was needed.

