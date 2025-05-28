A short clip shows a woman hanging outside the door of a speeding train and slipping when the train door abruptly shuts on her.

Social media content creators are constantly pushing safety boundaries. While many users utilise such short format reels to showcase their talent or to entertain, some take it too far, risking their lives for views, comments and reach. Instagram and other social media platforms are flooded with such short clips. Recently, one such incident surfaced, where a young woman put her life in danger for an Instagram reel.

A woman had a close brush with an accident after slipping from a moving train while attempting a risky stunt for an Instagram reel.

A short clip shows a woman hanging outside the door of a speeding train and slipping when the train door abruptly shuts on her.

The video was shared on Instagram by Munevver Isk Nizam, who was seen holding onto the doorframe while recording her experience on the moving train. Fortunately, nothing serious happened, and the woman successfully managed to slip down smoothly, holding her grip on the doorframe handle

Reportedly from Sri Lanka, the video has already garnered over 104 million views. The social media users are condemning and criticising the woman for her reckless behaviour.

''Sri Lanka Iconic Train. That famous train journey in Sri Lanka...Just checked out the latest famous #ninearchbridgeella Right when the train stopped, the door closed on me I was shocked for a moment. Although the train was at a standstill, there was no problem, but here it is.. By the way, it was not the effect behind, it was the reaction of the people there :) ,'' the caption of her post read.

Though she turned off the comment section on her original post, the video quickly spread across other platforms, where netizens called out her actions, warning that such stunts could result in tragedy.

