A video showing a woman publicly slapping a man, said to be her husband, has gone viral and sparked widespread outrage. The incident took place in front of a shop, where a crowd watched silently as the woman thrashed the man while shouting that he doesn’t earn and lives off her money.

The woman was seen grabbing him by the collar and yelling at the top of her voice. Despite his attempts to stop her by holding her hand, she continued to slap him. The video was shared on social media platform X with the caption, “A disturbing video shows a wife publicly slapping her husband just because he isn’t earning.”

Street fights and public disagreements are becoming increasingly common, often turning violent. This latest incident has led many to question the lack of intervention by bystanders and the normalisation of abuse when the victim is a man.

Social media users quickly reacted to the video, calling the act ‘public abuse’ and urging people to handle such matters privately.

“Reminds me of what the comedian Chris Rock said, ‘Only women, children & dogs are loved unconditionally’,” a user wrote.

“I think the Indian legal system allows the husband to claim alimony in this case, and he should seriously consider it,” another said.

“Ye ghar baith ke sulah kyu nahi karte (Why don’t they settle this privately?)” a third user commented.

“Struggling to earn is not a crime. Slapping your partner in public is. Let's stop normalising violence just because the victim is a man,” someone else noted.

“It’s not men or women who harass. It’s always those who have more money,” another user pointed out.

