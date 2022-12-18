Viral video: Woman sings melodious rendition of Arjit Singh's Agar Tum Sath Ho at Delhi's Khan Market

Screengrab

New Delhi: Music is a soul tonic that has the power to lift your spirits. And we believe the vast majority of people would agree. You're probably wondering why we're suddenly bringing this up. So, in a clip that has gone crazy viral online, a woman can be seen singing Arjit Singh's 'Agar Tum Sath Ho' with her melodious voice at Delhi's Khan Market. There's no denying that the clip is a must-see for any music fan.

Shared on Twitter by user named @_waabi_saabi_, the clip opens with a girl who can be heard expressively singing while a man plays guitar for her. Both appear to be in sync, and the woman's voice will undoubtedly delight you. Words will fall short in this case, so we'll let you watch the video and make your own decision.

The video was shared a few days ago. It has received 12k views since it was posted, and the number is still growing. After watching the short segment, netizens fell in love and showered their love in the comments section. Netizens praised the woman's talent, saying her rendition of 'Agar Tum Sath Ho' is superb. "So damm amazinggg," a Twitter user wrote. "The voice is very soothing," said another. "Pure and raw talent," said another. "That's the spirit, I loved it," a fourth said. What do you think of the video?