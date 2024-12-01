The woman, dressed in a stunning blue saree, added an extra layer of glamour to the performance, radiating confidence and hotness.

The Chuttamalle dance challenge is showing no signs of slowing down, with a new viral video igniting social media. A sizzling performance set to Janhvi Kapoor's chart-topping track from Devara: Part 1 has left viewers in awe. The video, shared by Instagram handles ‘Shazeb Sheikh’ and ‘Prarthana Sangtani’, showcases a dynamic duo dancing to the energetic number, capturing its electrifying vibes flawlessly. The sensuality and chemistry between the pair have captivated audiences, with their expressions and smooth moves perfectly aligning with the song's beats.

The woman, dressed in a stunning blue saree, added an extra layer of glamour to the performance, radiating confidence and hotness. Her graceful movements and the duo’s impeccable synchronization elevated the dance to another level, with many fans calling it a “steamy” performance that raised the mercury on the internet. The viral video has amassed over 80K likes, a testament to its popularity among viewers.

Commenters flooded the post with compliments, praising the dancers for their talent and chemistry. "Your dance was on another level,” one user commented, while another added, “I never imagined such grace on this trend, but you both nailed it.” Others were equally impressed by their performance, with one fan declaring, “They DIDN’T JUST EAT, they DEVOURED!”

The hit song, Chuttamalle, from the film Devara: Part 1, which features Janhvi Kapoor and NT Rama Rao Jr., has quickly become a sensation since its release in September. The dance challenge, which has taken social media by storm, is only gaining more momentum, and this latest video proves it’s far from over.