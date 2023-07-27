Headlines

Proud dad Arjun Rampal shares daughter Myra Rampal’s ramp walk from India Couture Week, Gabriella Demetriades reacts

Optical illusion: To which zebra does the head belong?

Nargis Fakhri recalls her paranormal experience in Mumbai apartment: 'Scary guy took me to the cemetery'

How much Money for 1 Lakh Subscribers on Youtube? [India]

Tips for Saving Money on Your Housing Loan: Strategies to Reduce Interest Rates

Vicky Kaushal reveals how marriage to Katrina Kaif has changed him: 'Living with someone is a continuous...'

10 superfoods rich in vitamin B12

10 superfoods for healthy bones

Superfoods to eat if your periods are late or irregular

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Bhola Shankar trailer: Chiranjeevi fights goons with guns and swords, impressed fans say ‘blockbuster loading’

Viral

Viral video: Woman's sizzling dance to 'Halkat Jawani' in hot yellow saree raises temperature

Witness the scorching magic of the viral video featuring a mesmerizing woman dancing to the popular song "Halkat Jawani" in a hot yellow saree.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 04:36 PM IST

New Delhi: Sunidhi Chauhan's chart-topping song "Halkat Jawani" from the 2012 romance drama "Heroine" has garnered a dedicated fan base since its release. One of the main reasons for its enduring popularity is Kareena Kapoor's scintillating dance performance in the film, which has captivated the hearts of millions. Now, a video of a woman dancing to this foot-tapping track in a sultry yellow saree has emerged on the internet, leaving netizens yearning to hit the dance floor themselves. Shared on Instagram by user Simran Singh, the clip has quickly gained traction, amassing an astonishing 43,000 likes and counting.

The viral video showcases an enchanting woman gracefully adorned in a stunning yellow saree, effortlessly moving to the rhythm of Kareena's electrifying song. As she dances with unparalleled finesse and energy, viewers on Instagram find it impossible to look away. Her performance is a mesmerizing display of killer dance moves, accompanied by on-point expressions that showcase her true artistry. The alluring aura she exudes is nothing short of magnetic, setting the internet ablaze with admiration and applause.

The video's popularity continues to soar, and the comment section is flooded with words of admiration, praise, and enthusiasm. Netizens shower the dancer with compliments such as "hot," "sexy," and "amazing," expressing their awe and appreciation for her talent and dedication.

The joy and excitement conveyed by the viewers in their comments is palpable. 

One enthusiastic user exclaimed, "Hot yaar," while another couldn't contain their admiration, stating, "Amazing super se bhi upar." A third individual was completely enthralled by the performance, writing, "What a killer performance, loved it," and yet another chimed in, "Mazza aagya yr," reflecting the sheer delight the video brought to their day.

