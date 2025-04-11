A woman’s graceful dance to ‘Chamak Challo Chel Chabeli’ from Rowdy Rathore has gone viral.

The internet is buzzing with excitement after a dance video took social media by storm. A woman’s stunning performance to the hit Bollywood song ‘Chamak Challo Chel Chabeli’ has left viewers completely mesmerised.

The song is from the 2012 Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Rowdy Rathore, which was a massive box office hit and is still remembered for its energetic music and action-packed entertainment.

In the viral clip, the dancer is seen wearing a dazzling black lehenga choli paired with a striking blue dupatta. Her graceful movements, elegant expressions, and open flowing hair created a visual treat that netizens simply can’t stop watching on repeat. The entire performance was filled with confidence and charm, making it hard to look away.

This unique blend of classical grace and pop culture trend added a refreshing twist, winning applause across platforms.

The video was shared on Instagram by the user @swadharma_ and has already crossed 1.9 million views. Fans are showering the dancer with love and admiration in the comments section.

“Finally the song got justice!” one user commented. Another wrote, “Someone please cast her in a Bollywood song!” While others praised her beauty and expressions, one comment read, “Bro you are soo pretty.” Another added, “The palm movements have their own separate fan base.”

