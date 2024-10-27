In the clip, Lavanya captures the audience’s attention with her vibrant energy and skill.

A stunning belly dance performance by Lavanya Das Manikpuri from Chhattisgarh has taken social media by storm. The video, shared on Instagram, features Lavanya dancing to the popular Bollywood song "Namak" from the film Omkara, all while balancing a sword on her head.

In the clip, Lavanya captures the audience’s attention with her vibrant energy and skill. Dressed in a traditional black blouse and skirt, she carefully places the sword on her head before starting her performance. As she begins to dance, her footwork and hand movements are impressive, showcasing her training and dedication. The sword remains balanced, even during intricate movements, which adds an element of thrill to the routine.

The video has quickly gone viral, racking up over a million views in a short time. In her Instagram caption, Lavanya humorously mentions, “After 2867th take. Also, this sword is 10 plus years old so pls don’t mind,” which highlights her hard work and playful attitude.

The response to Lavanya’s performance has been diverse. Many viewers expressed admiration for her talent and bravery. Comments such as, “Your dance steps and balance are amazing,” and “This is so amazing, watching it on loop,” reflect the positive feedback she received. These viewers appreciate the skill it takes to perform such a demanding routine while balancing a sword.

However, not everyone was thrilled. Some viewers expressed concern over the potential risks involved in her performance. Comments like, “My anxiety level was at peak the whole time you were dancing,” and “The dance was good, but the stunt was unnecessary,” show that some people worried about her safety. This divide in opinions demonstrates how performances that push boundaries can evoke mixed feelings from audiences.