A woman’s dance video to the popular 90s song "Namak" has gone viral, sparking a lot of attention online. Her performance, full of confident and sensual moves, reminds viewers of the famous item number from the 2006 movie Omkara, which featured Bipasha Basu.

The dancer wore a black crop top with a beautiful maroon ghaghra-style skirt, paired with a single braid decorated with hair accessories. Her look and dance captured the spirit of the original song, making it a hit all over again.

The song "Namak" remains a fan favorite, even after nearly two decades. The video, posted on Instagram by @jhanvi.shilpakar, has received thousands of views and positive comments. Many fans praised her dance moves and stylish outfit. Some even joked about how her performance made people question their own sensuality.