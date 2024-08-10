Twitter
Viral video: Woman's phone case with live ants sparks outrage, PETA responds

A viral video featuring a woman using a phone case as an ant farm has sparked controversy online, with PETA and social media users expressing concern over the treatment of the ants.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 07:01 PM IST

Viral video: Woman's phone case with live ants sparks outrage, PETA responds
Accessorizing mobile phones has become all the rage these days, with people opting for everything from blingy, squishy phone covers to quirky pop sockets. In the quest to stand out, some individuals are taking their love for unique trends to eccentric heights. One woman’s choice of phone cover has even caught the attention of PETA, sparking a wave of reactions online.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FUCKJERRY (@fuckjerry)

While many prefer to add a touch of glitter or secret pockets to their phone cases, a recent viral video has left viewers in shock. The clip features a woman casually using her smartphone, which appears to house an entire ant farm inside its transparent cover. As the ants crawl through the intricate maze, she goes about her day as if nothing unusual is happening. The video, captioned "This woman has an ant farm as her phone case," has garnered over 13 million views on Instagram.

PETA was quick to respond, commenting, "If those ants are real, we’re buggin’. Can’t believe we have to say this, but please keep ants out of your phone cases." The video has sparked a flurry of opinions online, with one user remarking, "Unnecessary cruelty is ick," while another added, "Not a leftist, but that’s animal abuse. Phones get warm, and the sun heats them up quickly."

An ant farm, also known as a formicarium, is typically used to study ant colonies and observe their behavior. These enclosures are designed to provide food and ventilation to ensure the ants’ safety. However, using a phone case as a makeshift habitat has raised concerns about the well-being of the insects involved.

