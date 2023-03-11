Viral video: Woman's jaw-dropping dance in hot blue saree on Gori Gori wows internet

screengrab

New Delhi: If you an avid Instagram user then you must have come across this woman whose name is Neeru Saini. The charming lady is an amazing dancer and she keeps posting her videos where she is seen grooving to songs. In her latest video, Neeru is seen dancing to the song Gori Gori from the 2004 film Main Hoon Na starring Shah Rukh Khan in a beautiful saree and it is delightful to watch.

Neeru can be seen swaying to Sunidhi Chauhan's superhit song from the film Main Hoon Na in the trending video. She gave the epic dance show a little twist and her own unique touch. Her incredible dancing skills are sure to captivate you. You should view the video because it was entertaining to witness the woman's enthusiasm.

The video garnered a whopping 365,00 views after being shared online. Neeru's performance simply impressed online users, who flooded the comments area with plenty of positive feedback.

Reactions:

'Jab duniya se vasta hoga jeene nahin degi aap Khush Hain bahut achcha lagta hai positive hona bahut jaruri hai is negative duniya mein you are just wonderful,' an Instagram user commented. "Very creative, and I just realized the song's true significance today... Mam is too talented. Another person chimed in, "Ekdum zinda Dil. "This is so wholesome!," a third said. 'I was hooting for her from here,' a fourth said.