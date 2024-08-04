Viral video: Woman's hot dance to Tamannah Bhatia's Aaj Ki Raat sets social media on fire, watch

A woman’s sizzling dance to Tamannah Bhatia's "Aaj Ki Raat" has gone viral on Instagram, racking up over 300,000 likes.

Do you enjoy watching dance videos? They are always a source of entertainment and might even inspire you to get up and dance yourself. Well, another dance clip has taken social media by storm, and it's bound to make you want to move! The viral video features a woman grooving energetically to Tamannah Bhatia's hit song "Aaj Ki Raat."

Instagram user @nehac.hauhan1111 shared the clip, which showcases the woman in a sizzling green outfit dancing with infectious energy. Her moves perfectly sync with the song's upbeat rhythm, raising the temperature with her hot steps.

Since being posted six days ago, the video has garnered over 300,000 likes, and netizens can't stop gushing over her performance. The comments section is flooded with admiration and praise for her dance skills.

Here are some of the reactions:

- One user commented, "You are the reason this song is gonna be stuck in my head for the rest of the week and I can't stop dancing."

- Another added, "Nailed ittttt."

- A third shared, "You are awesome."

- A fourth expressed, "Your steps," followed by a fire emoji.