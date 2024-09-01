Twitter
Viral video: Little girl adorably dances to 'Pushpa 2' song with brother, Rashmika Mandanna reacts

For just Rs 1 more, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio offering more benefits than this VI plan, it costs Rs...

Viral video: Woman's hot dance to 'Kate Nahi Katate' for husband impresses internet, watch

ENG vs SL, 2nd Test: Joe Root scripts history, breaks Alastair Cook's record to become....

Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for September 1; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Viral video: Woman's hot dance to 'Kate Nahi Katate' for husband impresses internet, watch

In the reel, a woman dressed in a yellow saree and matching blouse channels her inner Sridevi as she dances to the iconic track.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 06:30 AM IST

Viral video: Woman's hot dance to 'Kate Nahi Katate' for husband impresses internet, watch
A classic Bollywood song that has stood the test of time, Kate Nahi Katate Ye Din Ye Raat from the 1987 film Mr. India continues to hold a special place in the hearts of many. Originally featuring the evergreen Sridevi in a mesmerizing blue chiffon saree, the song has become a symbol of romance and nostalgia for generations. Recently, it found new life in a viral Instagram reel that has captivated audiences.

In the reel, a woman dressed in a yellow saree and matching blouse channels her inner Sridevi as she dances to the iconic track, hoping to catch the attention of her husband, who seems more interested in the television. With wet hair and graceful moves, she tries to recreate the magic of the original scene. However, it’s not just her dance that has caught the internet's eye, but the hilariously indifferent reaction of her husband.

The clip begins with the husband, casually dressed in a black vest and shorts, sitting on the sofa. As his wife enters the frame and starts grooving to the romantic tune, he remains unfazed, his attention seemingly glued elsewhere. Even when she reaches out for his hand, he responds mechanically, still keeping an expressionless face.

Watch

 

 

The video has racked up over 1 million views on Instagram, quickly becoming a viral sensation. Viewers have found the husband's lack of reaction amusing, sparking a wave of humorous comments. One user jokingly remarked, "Shadi ke 15 saal ke baad aisa hee hota hai" (After being married for 15 years, this is what happens). Another quipped, "Nice. But kaise husband hai ye, no reaction?" (What kind of a husband is he, no reaction?). A third commenter added, "Bhaisaab bore ho rahe hai jabardasti ka natak dekh ke" (The man is getting bored after seeing his wife’s drama).

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
