Headlines

Animal box office collection day 6: Ranbir Kapoor film is unstoppable, crosses Rs 500 crore worldwide

Meet star kid who plays Bobby Deol's second wife in Animal, both parents were actors, is beauty queen from...

Vasundhara Raje arrives in Delhi amid suspense over BJP's CM pick in Rajasthan

Karni Sena chief murder: Wife files complaint; Ashok Gehlot, DGP named in FIR, here's why

Viral video: Woman's gravity-defying handstand on a moving helicopter stuns internet

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Animal box office collection day 6: Ranbir Kapoor film is unstoppable, crosses Rs 500 crore worldwide

Meet star kid who plays Bobby Deol's second wife in Animal, both parents were actors, is beauty queen from...

Ratan Tata flags fake video of his interview recommending investments

5 benefits of drinking apple cider vinegar every day

Bowlers with hat-trick in IPL history

7 natural ways to lower cholesterol without medication

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Animal box office collection day 6: Ranbir Kapoor film is unstoppable, crosses Rs 500 crore worldwide

Meet star kid who plays Bobby Deol's second wife in Animal, both parents were actors, is beauty queen from...

This is the only Bollywood film whose trailer got 100 million views in 24 hours, not Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Animal

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Woman's gravity-defying handstand on a moving helicopter stuns internet

Ellie Smart, known for her daring dives from unconventional spots, stunned social media with a video of her performing a handstand on a moving helicopter before gracefully diving into a lake.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 06:31 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A jaw-dropping stunt has set social media abuzz as a video surfaced showcasing a woman fearlessly executing a handstand on a moving helicopter before gracefully plunging into a lake. Ellie Smart, renowned for her unconventional diving escapades, unveiled the astonishing footage on her personal social media account.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ELLIE SMART (@ellietsmart)

In her post, Smart proudly declared, “World’s first handstand from a helicopter,” alongside the heart-stopping video. The clip commences with her seated inside a helicopter soaring above a serene body of water. In a heart-stopping moment, she effortlessly transitions into a handstand atop one of the helicopter's landing skids. With flawless precision, she descends into the glistening lake below.

Having been shared just last month, the video has rapidly amassed an astounding 2.8 million views, captivating viewers worldwide and sparking a flurry of diverse reactions.

Among the array of responses, Instagram users couldn't contain their amazement. "How many times did you measure the length to the propellers?" questioned one user, highlighting the sheer nerve-wracking precision required for such a feat. Another commenter expressed concern, saying, "I’d be more afraid of getting my foot chopped off than jumping off the helicopter." A third admirer marveled at Smart's physical prowess, noting, "That’s some next-level grip strength." And a succinct yet emphatic response came from another viewer who simply wrote, "So epic."

Smart's breathtaking aerial acrobatics continue to captivate online audiences, drawing admiration and awe for her extraordinary daredevilry.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi's air quality improves slightly but remains in 'poor' category

Meet star kid who plays Bobby Deol's second wife in Animal, both parents were actors, is beauty queen from...

At what cost was Mumbai's iconic Taj Hotel owned by Tata Group built? Room fare was just...

'Will attack Indian Parliament on or before Dec...': Pannun threatens after foiled attempt to kill him

Viral video: Woman's gravity-defying handstand on a moving helicopter stuns internet

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE