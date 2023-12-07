Viral video: Woman's gravity-defying handstand on a moving helicopter stuns internet

Ellie Smart, known for her daring dives from unconventional spots, stunned social media with a video of her performing a handstand on a moving helicopter before gracefully diving into a lake.

A jaw-dropping stunt has set social media abuzz as a video surfaced showcasing a woman fearlessly executing a handstand on a moving helicopter before gracefully plunging into a lake. Ellie Smart, renowned for her unconventional diving escapades, unveiled the astonishing footage on her personal social media account.

In her post, Smart proudly declared, “World’s first handstand from a helicopter,” alongside the heart-stopping video. The clip commences with her seated inside a helicopter soaring above a serene body of water. In a heart-stopping moment, she effortlessly transitions into a handstand atop one of the helicopter's landing skids. With flawless precision, she descends into the glistening lake below.

Having been shared just last month, the video has rapidly amassed an astounding 2.8 million views, captivating viewers worldwide and sparking a flurry of diverse reactions.

Among the array of responses, Instagram users couldn't contain their amazement. "How many times did you measure the length to the propellers?" questioned one user, highlighting the sheer nerve-wracking precision required for such a feat. Another commenter expressed concern, saying, "I’d be more afraid of getting my foot chopped off than jumping off the helicopter." A third admirer marveled at Smart's physical prowess, noting, "That’s some next-level grip strength." And a succinct yet emphatic response came from another viewer who simply wrote, "So epic."

Smart's breathtaking aerial acrobatics continue to captivate online audiences, drawing admiration and awe for her extraordinary daredevilry.