A 16-year-old self-taught dancer from Chhattisgarh has not only won over netizens but global icon Priyanka Chopra with her captivating dance.

A 16-year-old self-taught dancer from Chhattisgarh has not only won over netizens but global icon Priyanka Chopra with her captivating dance. Lavanya Das Manikpuri shared her belly-dancing video, set to the iconic Bollywood song Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja sung by legend Asha Bhosle, leaving netizens in awe. Her video went viral in no time, especially after the actress shared the same on her Instagram stories.

Manikpuri's flawless moves, accompanied by her confident expressions smoothly encapsulated the essence of the retro song. Believe us, she is beyond amazing. Once you start watching her, it's highly unlikely that you'll take your eyes off her fluid movements.

Watch

Set against a perfect black and white retro backdrop, the dance won many hearts, surpassing two million views. Interestingly, Manikpuri also shared a post later, featuring a screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram stories. "I’m dreamingggg at this point", it was captioned.

Here's how netizens reacted

Even renowned dancer Terence Lewis became a fan of Lavanya after watching her breathtaking moves. "Crazy artistry!" he wrote.

Actress Avaneet Kaur also heaped praise on her performance, dropping heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

"How much you would have trained yourself to reach this level of perfection where every step matched every beat. Flawless", an user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Damn".

"No one can do it with this song better than you dear", a third wrote.