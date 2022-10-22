Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral video: Woman's fearless 'Diwali ki Safai' stuns internet

The video, which was shared on Twitter, shows the woman standing on a ledge outside a window.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 08:44 AM IST

Viral video: Woman's fearless 'Diwali ki Safai' stuns internet
Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: As the country prepares to celebrate Diwali, the mandatory ritual of 'Diwali ki Safai' is clogging the internet. Netizens have been constantly sharing amusing memes depicting their struggles with housework. A recent video of a woman cleaning her house's windows has gone viral. The woman climbed outside the window and her apartment is on the fourth floor of the building, which may sound normal, but it is not normal cleaning protocol.

The video, which was shared on Twitter, shows the woman standing on a ledge outside a window. She can be seen cleaning the windows. Let us remind again you that the house is not on the ground floor. Scary, right?

Needless to mention, the short clip went viral and garnered over 1 million views on Twitter. The short segment also has elicited amusing responses from netizens. "Agar inke ghar Laxmi ji nahi aayi toh kisi ke ghar nahi aayegi Diwali pe," one user wrote, while another added, "These stunts are performed by experts, please don't try this at home." " For some, the video was quite terrifying. "Honestly, my heart skipped a beat," said another. "I saw a similar thing today. A lady trying to put lights in the same way on the 10th floor. Where do people find this courage?" , read another comment.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan-Vijay Sethupathi, Saif Ali Khan-R Madhavan, Bollywood actors reprising OG characters
Asia Cup 2022: Revisit some of the high-intense legendary tales from India-Pakistan rivalry
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
In Pics: How flood fury led to devastation in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala
In pics: Parineeti Chopra cleans beaches post-Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Madhya Pradesh: 14 killed, 40 injured after bus collides with trolley in Rewa
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.