Viral video: Woman's fearless 'Diwali ki Safai' stuns internet

New Delhi: As the country prepares to celebrate Diwali, the mandatory ritual of 'Diwali ki Safai' is clogging the internet. Netizens have been constantly sharing amusing memes depicting their struggles with housework. A recent video of a woman cleaning her house's windows has gone viral. The woman climbed outside the window and her apartment is on the fourth floor of the building, which may sound normal, but it is not normal cleaning protocol.

Agar inke ghar Laxmi ji nahi aayi toh kisi ke ghar nahi aayegi Diwali pe pic.twitter.com/SPTtJhAEMO October 20, 2022

The video, which was shared on Twitter, shows the woman standing on a ledge outside a window. She can be seen cleaning the windows. Let us remind again you that the house is not on the ground floor. Scary, right?

Needless to mention, the short clip went viral and garnered over 1 million views on Twitter. The short segment also has elicited amusing responses from netizens. "Agar inke ghar Laxmi ji nahi aayi toh kisi ke ghar nahi aayegi Diwali pe," one user wrote, while another added, "These stunts are performed by experts, please don't try this at home." " For some, the video was quite terrifying. "Honestly, my heart skipped a beat," said another. "I saw a similar thing today. A lady trying to put lights in the same way on the 10th floor. Where do people find this courage?" , read another comment.