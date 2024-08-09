Viral video: Woman’s dance to ‘Tauba Tauba’ on roadside almost ends in accident, watch

A viral video shows a woman attempting the "Tauba Tauba" dance from Bad Newz by the roadside, only to fall and narrowly avoid injury.

Social media is buzzing with funny videos and creative content, and staying relevant in this digital world means jumping on the latest trends. From chartbuster songs to viral dance moves, people love following the latest fads to boost their follower count. Among these trends, dance videos often steal the spotlight. The Vicky Kaushal starrer *Bad Newz* featured the song "Tauba Tauba," which quickly won hearts with its groovy moves and chill vibe. Now, many influencers are recreating its iconic steps.

However, not everyone nails it perfectly. In a recent viral video, one content creator had a hilarious mishap while attempting the "Tauba Tauba" dance. The video shows a woman in a red saree standing by the roadside, trying to nail the signature step from *Bad Newz*. Wearing slippers, she starts dancing but soon loses her balance and falls hard on the road. The fall could have led to a severe accident as she was dangerously close to passing traffic. Fortunately, she narrowly avoided a serious injury. Unfazed, she gets up and starts dancing again, determined to perfect the move.

The video, shared on Instagram by the account "Mona Dance," has garnered over ten million views since it was posted two days ago. Netizens have had mixed reactions. Some expressed concern for her safety. One user commented, "Please be careful, a bus could have hit you!" Others admired her resilience and confidence. "Your confidence is good," praised another user. While many applauded her daring dance attempt, others criticized her for choosing such a risky location for the recording.

Despite the controversy, the video continues to trend, capturing the unpredictable and often humorous world of social media dance challenges.