A woman's attempt to create a feel-good Instagram reel in Nepal's picturesque Kuri village took an unexpected turn when a horse suddenly kicked her, knocking her to the ground. The incident, captured on camera, has gone viral, gaining upto over 11 million views and over 1,50,000 likes on Instagram and twitter.

The video, shared by @GharKeKalesh shows the woman dancing amidst a serene backdrop, oblivious to the horse grazing nearby. Without warning, the horse charges at her, turns around, and kicks her with its hind legs, sending her crashing to the ground. Despite the unexpected twist, the woman appears unharmed, and the incident has left social media users in laughter.

The viral video has sparked a flood of reactions from users online, with many expressing concern for the woman's safety while others couldn't help but crack jokes about the unexpected guest star.

Social media reaction

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, "dance pasand nahi aaya," while another said, "Seems like event horse had enough of this nonsense TikTok videos."

"She was shaking the Earth clearly," said a third user.

A forth user commented, "kickass performance."

Taking a jibe, a fifth user commented, "Ghum k maara ekdum bruce lee jaise. Hahaha."

"He wanted to show his moves too," said a seperate user.

However, this incident isn't the only one of its kind. In central London, a tourist was bitten by a Royal Guard horse while posing for a photo outside the Horse Guards Parade. The viral video showed the woman standing beside the ceremonial horse, with a guard mounted on it, when the horse lunged forward and bit her arm.

Meanwhile, Kuri Village, located in Nepal's Myagdi district, is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered. Situated at an altitude of around 3,400 meters above sea level, the village offers breathtaking natural beauty and a unique opportunity to experience traditional Nepalese culture. Visitors can enjoy and participate in cultural activities such as traditional dance performances and local festivals.