Viral video: Woman cuddling massive bear stuns internet, watch

A viral video showing a woman cuddling a massive bear has captivated the internet, amassing over 72,000 likes on Instagram.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 17, 2024, 11:04 AM IST

Viral video: Woman cuddling massive bear stuns internet, watch
A new viral video showing a woman in a tender embrace with a massive bear has left the internet both awestruck and concerned. The video, shared on Instagram by a user named @treshdevochka, has quickly amassed over 72,000 likes and ignited a flurry of reactions from viewers worldwide.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In the footage, a woman is seen cuddling a bear that is significantly larger than her. The serene interaction takes place in what appears to be a natural setting, adding to the video's compelling and somewhat surreal quality. Woman's calm demeanor and the bear's gentle behavior are both captivating and alarming, raising questions about the safety and ethics of such close encounters with wildlife.

The reaction from viewers has been a mix of fascination and concern:

One viewer expressed amazement, noting, “This is incredible but also a little terrifying! How is this bear so calm? Nature is amazing but unpredictable.”

Another comment read, “I can't believe what I'm seeing. This bear looks so gentle. Tresh must have a special connection with animals!”

Yet another viewer admired the bond between the two, saying, “This video is pure magic. The trust between them is evident. But is this safe for both Tresh and the bear?”

Conversely, some were concerned about the implications, with one person commenting, “I hope this bear is not being exploited. Wild animals should not be approached so closely.”

Another observer praised the interaction, stating, “Such a beautiful display of trust. This bear seems to trust Tresh completely. Wonderful to see such harmony.”

Finally, one user humorously added, “I need to know how I can get an invitation to one of these cuddle sessions. This is the kind of adventure I want!”

