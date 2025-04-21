A woman's captivating classical dance to legendary singer Kailash Kher's popular and one of the most loved songs 'Piya Ghar Aavenge' is winning hearts online, leaving netizens in awe.

A woman's captivating classical dance to legendary singer Kailash Kher's popular and one of the most loved songs 'Piya Ghar Aavenge' is winning hearts online, leaving netizens in awe. Shared on Instagram, the woman was seen in a multicoloured Anarkali suit. She accessorised her look with a maangtika, challa and necklace, exuding charm and royal vibes.

What further captured netizens' attention was a brief description of the song being displayed on the video, with her dancing simultaneously. "Kailash Kher dedicated this song to the memory of his father. He saw him breathe his last. He passed away peacefully, with a smile on his face. His departure was like a bride meeting the groom. He said, 'If Moksha exists, my father definitely attained it'", the description read.

Meanwhile, the woman's enchating dance with on-point steps and wonderful expressions is a sight to behold.

Watch

The now-viral video has garnered over 25k likes, with netizens heaping praise on the adorable dance by the woman.

Here's how netizens reacted

"beautiful- i read somewhere he wrote it from his mother’s perspective", wrote an user.

Another user commented, "I'm swooning over her outfit details the colours and her restrained alta".

A third joined, "How gracefully you dance".