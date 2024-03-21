Twitter
Viral video: Woman's attempt to colour hair with chocolate ice cream shocks internet, watch

Woman's attempt to dye her hair with chocolate ice cream goes viral after she shares her experiment on social media.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 09:42 AM IST

In the ever-expanding realm of internet trends, one woman's unconventional attempt to dye her hair using chocolate ice cream has captivated social media users, sparking both shock and debate.

The video, initially shared by TikTok Cringe Pop on Instagram, showcases the woman's experiment with using chocolate ice cream bars to color her hair. In the clip, she recounts seeing a viral video where a hairstylist purportedly achieved a chocolate brown hue by applying ice cream. Intrigued, she decided to replicate the process, crushing three chocolate ice cream bars and applying the creamy substance to her hair.

However, her expectations were not met, as she expressed disappointment with the texture of her hair post-application. She noted that achieving the desired brown hue required leaving the ice cream paste on her hair for a duration of 20 minutes. Additionally, she urged her Instagram followers to share more unconventional beauty hacks.

Since its upload on March 11, the video has garnered significant attention, amassing over two lakh views and more than four thousand likes.

Reactions to the video have been mixed, with some expressing disbelief and criticism. "How stupid can you be to even try this?" remarked one user, while another quipped, "Indian myth busters." Others expressed curiosity about the outcome, with comments ranging from skepticism to amusement.

Despite the skepticism, some users claimed success with similar unconventional methods. "Yes, I tried this hack too and it works," shared one individual, while another humorously suggested, "Next time try Harpic blue, it might work."

