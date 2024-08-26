Viral video: Woman's alluring dance to 'Aaj Ki Raat' raises temperature on internet, watch

Woman's captivating moves and confident performance have mesmerized viewers, with some even saying her performance surpasses that of the actress.

A video of a woman dancing sensually to the trending song "Aaj Ki Raat" has gone viral on social media. The song, which has gained immense popularity, features Tamannahh's stunning moves and beauty, prompting many to share reels and dance along to its catchy beats.

The viral video, posted on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named ‘Alhad_baba,’ has captured widespread attention. The caption reads, “Don’t waste your time talking about meaningless things… Enjoy the beauty with your eyes tonight!”

In the clip, a young woman is seen dancing gracefully in what appears to be her home. Her captivating moves and confident performance have mesmerized viewers, with some even saying her performance surpasses that of the actress. The video’s comment section is flooded with praise, with viewers calling her dance "lajawab" and expressing admiration for her smooth and elegant style.

Watch

Comments include: “Inspiring, great, amazing,” and “Kya kahne yaar,” while others wrote, “So smooth dance” and “Aha lajawab bro.”

Meanwhile, the film Stree 2 continues to perform well at the box office, receiving positive feedback worldwide and joining the Rs 500 crore club.