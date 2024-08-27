Twitter
Viral video: Woman's agonizing screams captured as rider’s stunt attempt ends in disaster

A viral Instagram video has captured a terrifying motorcycle stunt gone wrong, amassing 240 million views.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 04:05 PM IST

Viral video: Woman's agonizing screams captured as rider’s stunt attempt ends in disaster
Motorcycle stunt riding, while an exhilarating sport for enthusiasts, remains a dangerous and often misunderstood activity. Stunt riders typically use lightweight, heavily modified bikes that offer increased agility for complex maneuvers. However, mastering these stunts requires more than just enthusiasm—it demands a unique blend of skill, physical stamina, and a positive mindset.

Recently, a distressing incident involving a motorcycle stunt was captured on Instagram and has since gone viral, amassing over 240 million views. The video depicts a rider and his female passenger attempting a high-risk wheelie maneuver on a busy road. The stunt, which involves lifting the front wheel of the bike and balancing on the rear wheel, took a perilous turn when the woman lost her balance due to the sudden acceleration.

In a terrifying moment, the woman was trapped between the motorcycle's seat and rear wheel while the bike sped forward. The video, which shows her desperate struggle to free herself and her screams of distress, highlights the dangerous nature of such reckless behavior. Adding to the danger, neither the rider nor the passenger were wearing helmets, increasing the risk of severe injury.

The stunt was performed in the middle of a road with fast-moving vehicles approaching from behind, further exacerbating the danger of the situation. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with motorcycle stunts and the critical importance of safety gear and responsible riding.

Comments:

One user wrote: "This is why helmets are non-negotiable. That could have ended much worse."

Another said: "Absolutely insane. The rider should face consequences for putting both their lives at risk."

A third commented: "I can’t believe people still attempt stunts like this in traffic. Just reckless."

Someone else mentioned: "The poor woman looked terrified. I hope they’re both okay after this nightmare."

Another user remarked: "Why would you attempt a stunt without proper training or safety gear? This is a disaster waiting to happen."

One more wrote: "This video should be a wake-up call for all stunt riders. Safety first, always."

