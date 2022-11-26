Search icon
Viral Video: Woman riding Royal Enfield bike in saree impresses netizens

In viral video, two women wearing sarees are spotted riding a bullet bike on a wide road in the middle of the night.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 07:35 PM IST

On social media, a video of two women riding Royal on Enfield Bullet motorbike has gone viral. Social media has evolved from a place to share photos to a place to find viral videos that are trending. In one such viral video, two strong, independent women wearing sarees are spotted riding a bullet bike on a wide road in the middle of the night.

In the viral video, woman sitting on backseat of the motorcycle was wearing a magenta saree and had her head covered, while the woman operating the motorcycle was attired in an orange saree. The two women could be seen smiling as someone recorded them having fun riding the bike. The user "sona omi" posted the video along with the song "Gujjar Ki Hod" to Instagram.

The viral video has received over 9 lakh views and over 58,000 likes on social media since it was posted. On the popular post, more than 600 internet users left supporting comments for the women. A user commented, "Superb." Another user said, "Wow, very nice," in comment section.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by sonaomi gurjar (@sona_omi)

 

In another viral story, video Indian girl is doing rounds on social media after of video of a Pakistani girl Ayesha grooving to Lata Mangeshkar's Mera Dil Ye Pukare at a wedding went viral. An online video has surfaced of an Indian girl dancing to London Thumakda from movie Queen.

READ | Judge smokes in bed in her underwear during Zoom court hearing, suspended

 

