Viral video: Woman rescued from 50-feet well in Kerala's Wayanad, watch

In a crucial rescue operation, a woman was successfully pulled out from inside a 50-feet deep well in Kerala's Wayanad after she fell inside it accidentally. The locals of the area had informed the fire department about the accident who visited the spot and conducted the rescue operation. The locals were also a part of the rescue team.

The rescue team used ropes and a large net to pull the woman up from the 50-feet-deep well. News Agency ANI has posted a video of the rescue operation. The video shows how the rescue team pulled up a large net with the woman inside it out of the well with the help of locals. However, it is not known whether the woman suffered any injuries.

ANI tweeted along with the video, "Kerala: Fire Department officials and locals rescued a woman after she fell into a 50-feet deep well in Wayanad."

#WATCH | Kerala: Fire Department officials and locals rescued a woman after she fell into a 50-feet deep well in Wayanad (10.08) pic.twitter.com/5tG6Jq0vx3 — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

Since ANI shared the video, it has gone viral and users are praising the fire department for their rescue work. Many netizens also appreciated locals of the area for stepping in and saving the woman's life in the nick of time. The video gained over 7,800 views within hours of being shared.

In a similar incident from Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district recently which turned tragic, 30 villagers fell into a well during a rescue operation resulting in 11 people dying, while 19 sustained injuries.