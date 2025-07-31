Twitter
Viral video: Woman rams SUV into hotel lobby in Bareilly, WATCH

The hotel management and staff responded immediately and helped calm the stunned guests.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 11:42 PM IST

Viral video: Woman rams SUV into hotel lobby in Bareilly, WATCH

A woman allegedly rammed her SUV into the glass entrance of a luxury hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly late Friday night.

Guests at the plush Ramada Hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly were in for a shock when a vehicle smashed the glass doors of the hotel. This led to chaos, but luckily, no one was injured. The entire incident, which took place in the Civil Lines area, was captured on the hotel's CCTV camera and went viral on social media.

According to a Times of India report, the woman was preparing to leave after having dinner at the hotel with her husband. While reversing the SUV, she accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake. The car suddenly sped backwards at a high speed and smashed the glass doors, and entered the reception area. CCTV footage shows guests and staff at the hotel's entrance running for their lives as the vehicle rammed into the front doors.

According to the Times of India, eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with broken glass everywhere and people running for cover. The hotel entrance was badly damaged in the incident, although no one was injured.

 

The hotel management and staff responded immediately and helped calm the stunned guests. The police are aware of the incident, although no official statement has been issued yet. Currently, the CCTV footage is being widely circulated, sparking strong reactions online and a debate about road safety and responsible driving.

