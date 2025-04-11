Netizens expressed their outrage towards the incident and condemned such behavior.

A shocking video has surfaced on social media, which shows a female police officer being hugged from behind as she arrests two men with her team. The incident reportedly took place in Nagpur, where the on-duty female police officer was arresting two men suggestively at a rally. The video shows the team arresting and dragging the two men towards the police van. While one of them tried to resist the officers, the second one was seen trying to hold the policewoman inappropriately from the back.

The video further shows the female police officer taking immediate action on the man. She held his hand and dragged him inside the van. Netizens expressed their outrage towards the incident and condemned such behavior. "The behaviour exhibited by the blue shirt man serves as a stark example of the cancerous mentality that is rapidly spreading throughout our society by peaceful radicals justified by ideology!!" a user wrote. Another person stated, "There’s no shortage of perverts in this country." Check out the video here:

Just look at that blue shirt guy.



He is trying to harass a lady Police officer.



Such anti social people deserve Jail. pic.twitter.com/nj5MGAEKJU — Sunanda Roy (@SaffronSunanda) April 9, 2025

The incident is said to have taken place in Nagpur. A few days ago, a group of rioters attacked a female police officer on duty during the communal violence that broke out in Nagpur, according to an FIR registered at Ganeshpet police station. The FIR states that the accused tried to touch the female officer by pulling her clothes. The case was registered based on an allegation made by a female officer.

